We offer a variety of fishing trips to cater to all skill levels and preferences. Whether you're a seasoned angler looking for a challenge or a beginner looking to learn the basics, we've got you covered. We offer charters ranging from 4 to 8 hours. We also offer sandbar/shelling trips for the family, eco tours, Egmont Key tours, and sunset cruises!





We provide all tackle, bait, and will fillet your catch if you are looking for a fresh fish dinner!